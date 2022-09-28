More funding available to support Falkirk libraries

Culture Minister Neil Gray announced the opening of the 2022/23 Public Library Improvement Fund (PLIF) today.

The Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC) distribute funding on behalf of the Scottish Government and will award the 2022/23 Public Library Improvement Fund to public library projects focusing on economic well being – support for the cost of living crisis, bridging the digital divide and closing the attainment gap in a time when children and young people need the support of the local library more than ever.

Pamela Tulloch, chief executive of SLIC, said: “The Public Library Improvement Fund supports creative, sustainable and innovative public library projects throughout Scotland. These projects support the vision set out in Forward: Scotland's Public Library Strategy 2021-2025, as well as the Scottish Government’s Net Zero ambitions.

Funding is now available for library services

“Focusing on the themes of People, Place & Partnership, the PLIF places significant emphasis on ensuring that the impact of these projects is sustained beyond the one-year period of the funding.

“Leaving behind a valuable legacy of skills, experience, resources and partnerships that will continue to benefit the community for years to come, these projects help to map out an exciting future for Scotland's public libraries and the role they play in communities across Scotland, and we can’t wait to see what ideas the services submit this year.”

The Public Library Improvement Fund 2022 is now open to applications and will close at 12pm on Wednesday, November 2.

