Missing: Police speak to drivers and pedestrians in search for Karen Stevenson from Cumbernauld

The 42-year-old left her home in Seafar, sometime after midnight on Saturday, February 19 and officers have been carrying out extensive searches in a bid to trace her, as they grow “extremely concerned for her safety”.

Between 1am and 4am this morning, 53 cars and 20 pedestrians were stopped and spoken to by officers in and around Fleming Road as they hoped to jog people's memories.

The mother-of-two’s family are said to be “extremely upset” by her disappearance and want to know she is safe and want her home as soon as possible.

Karen Stevenson missing from Cumbernauld since February 19, 2022

After leaving her home last weekend she walked towards Cumbernauld town centre and was seen in a lift at the shopping centre at around 2.44am.

She then walked towards Muirfield Community Centre, near Brown Road and Fleming Road, and was there at around 2.55am.

Sergeant Greig McKail said: “Karen's family, including her two children, are extremely upset by her disappearance and just want to know she is safe and well and want her home as soon as possible.

"Extensive searches and enquiries have been carried out throughout the local area in an effort to trace her.”These are continuing and we’ve been assisted by resources including specialist search advisors and the dog unit.

"Officers have also been carrying out house to house enquiries and checking CCTV.

"Karen always stays close to home and has never been missing before.

"As time passes we’re growing extremely concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

“I know our concern is shared by locals, and I would continue to urge anyone who thinks they may have seen her to get in touch as soon as possible.

"Any information, no matter how small, could help find her.”

Karen is described as 5ft 1ins, of slim build with long brown hair.

She was wearing a purple parker-style jacket with a black fur-lined hood, a cream long sleeve t-shirt, black leggings and black ankle boots.

She may also be carrying a small pink handbag with metal studs and a chain strap.

Anyone who has seen Karen since Saturday, February 19 or who may have any information that may be relevant to the investigation is urged to call police on 101 with reference 3369 of February 19.

Sergeant McKail added: “Karen, if you read this appeal, please contact your family or the police so we know you are safe and well.”

