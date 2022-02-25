Missing: Police appeal for help to trace Karen Stevenson from Cumbernauld

Karen Stevenson, 42, left her home in Seafar, Cumbernauld, shortly after midnight on February 19.

She is believed to have headed towards the town centre and was later seen around 2.44am in a lift at the shopping at the shopping centre off Tryst Road.

Officers believe she then walked towards the Muirfield Community Centre near Brown Road and Fleming Road, and was there around 2.55am.

Karen Stevenson missing from Cumbernauld since February 19, 2022

Karen is described as 5ft 1ins, of slim build, with long brown hair.

She was wearing a purple parker-style jacket with a black fur-lined hood, a cream long sleeve t-shirt, black leggings, and black ankle boots. She also may be carrying a small pink handbag decorated with metal studs and with a chain strap.

Sergeant Greig McKail said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Karen’s welfare as this is completely out of character. If anyone has any information which may assist or has seen anyone matching her description, please call us.

“She was wearing a distinctive purple jacket with a black fur-trimmed hood so we are asking anyone who might have private CCTV or doorbell-footage showing where Karen went after she was in the Fleming Road area to get in touch.

“Likewise, anyone who was driving in the town centre and the areas where Karen has been seen and who might have dash-cam footage that could assist please let us know.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3369 of Saturday, February 19.

