McDonald's looking to build new restaurant in Falkirk area
Fast food giant McDonald's has confirmed it is in talks to bring a brand new restaurant to the Falkirk area.
The company stated it was currently in talks with a third-party developer to build a McDonald’s restaurant at the site of a former petrol station/cafe on Silver Link road on the A876 south approach to the Clackmannanshire Bridge and the Kincardine Bridge, just outside Kincardine.
A McDonald’s spokesman said: “We are currently looking at a site near Kincardine and look forward to progressing with an application. A new McDonald’s restaurant would bring significant investment to the area and create 60 to 80 new jobs.”
If everything proceeds as hoped, the new restaurant would open in early 2022.
McDonalds opened a new restaurant in Glasgow Road, Camelon, in March following the closure of the Falkirk High Street branch last year.
It also has drive through/restaurant facilities in Falkirk Central Retail Park and Grangemouth’s Earls Gate Roundabout.