Falkirk High School: Pupils set for return after COVID spike led to week long closure

A mobile test centre was in the school grounds from last Friday until Tuesday where almost 700 tests were carried out, while many other family members also arranged to get tested at other centres in the area.

Forth Valley NHS confirmed that the numbers of confirmed cases remains low and that there is no sign, at this stage, of any other areas being affected by the local outbreak.

The school switched to remote learning for pupils last Friday and will remain closed until Friday 11th following the detection of the new ‘Delta’ Covid-19 variant – previously known as the Indian variant – in a number of staff and pupils.

Falkirk High School (Pic: Michael Gillen)

All pupils and staff were asked to undergo PCR testing to identify any further cases.

Mr Kelly said: “The mobile testing programme has completed at Falkirk High School with a high level of uptake within the local community.

"The evidence so far is that the testing programme for the wider community together with the move to short term remote learning arrangements at the school have had a successful and effective impact on supressing transmission of the virus in the school community and local area.

"Falkirk High School is looking forward to welcoming all pupils and staff back into school on Monday, June 14."

