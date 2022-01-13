Mariner Centre swimmers need to book their slot

This weekend Falkirk Community Trust is introducing pre-booked sessions for all customers looking to swim at the Mariner Centre in Camelon.

The move comes after the trust was recently put posts on social media encouraging swimmers to use its pools in Grangemouth and Bo’ness after the Camelon pool became incredibly busy.

To book a 40 minute swim session this Saturday and Sunday, customers should call the bookings telephone number on 01324 503750 – this includes existing Health & Fitness members and monthly swim pass holders.

Mariner Centre, Camelon

All sessions should be paid for at the time of booking.

On the day the trust has asked swimmers to come “beach ready” to make the changing process as easy as possible and, although a pre-swim rinse is available, there will be no post-swim showers in operation.

Falkirk Community Trust has been approached for a comment.

