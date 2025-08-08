It’s been a hive of activity in the Colthart residence in Queensferry since May.

For that’s when P6 St Margaret’s Primary School pupil Maria was chosen as this year’s Ferry Fair Queen-elect.

Her wee sister Hanna (9), a P4 pupil at the school, was also chosen as a flower girl – making it a double celebration for the family.

For the girls, their mum and dad, Lynda and Neil, and their granny and grandad, it’s been non-stop action ever since!

Maria Colthart will be crowned 2025 Ferry Fair Queen on Saturday.

Lynda said: “Maria was really excited that the main court was from her school this year but she never expected her name to be selected from the hat as queen-elect.

“She was over the moon when she found out, although it took a wee while for her to believe it. I think it only really started sinking in when she saw the programme.

“Hanna was also over the moon to be selected as a flower girl; it’s double the work but it’s also double the excitement!

“It’s been lovely for us to see them both so happy and excited and the fact they’ll both be taking part on the day will make it all the more special for us.”

After a wee bit of shopping, the girls pretty quickly bought their dresses with Maria (11) choosing her regal gown from Angeline’s Boutique in Bo’ness.

The girls then had another big decision to make – the theme for their arch and garden.

Lynda said: “They both love the movie Wicked, it’s their favourite, so they agreed jointly that would be their theme and they’re delighted with it.

“The girls have been busy helping Neil and I with painting and my parents have also done a power of work – with mum busy making lots of flowers and dad cutting out the characters. They have both been a huge help.”

With rehearsals taking place this week, nerves have turned to excitement for Maria and Hanna and they can’t wait for the big day tomorrow (Saturday).

“Maria was a wee bit nervous at the start of the week,” said Lynda. “After the rehearsals at the Rosebery Hall this week, though, she’s a bit more confident about it all and I think they are both just really excited now.

“It will be a special day for us as a family; I think Maria is most looking forward to the crowning ceremony.

“With both the girls on stage, it will be a proud moment for their granny and grandad and Neil and I.”

With Storm Floris battering the town on Monday, everyone is now watching the weather forecast closely and hoping the sun will make an appearance.

Lynda added: “I think everyone in the town is keeping an eye on the weather and keeping their fingers crossed.

“We’re all hoping for sunshine and, so far, the forecast is looking pretty good.”

Storm Floris on Monday threw a bit of a curve ball to the Ferry Fair committee, with the children’s football tournament having to be cancelled.

However, the rest of the week has shaped up nicely; luckily there was sunshine last Sunday for the adults football, Teddy Bears’ Picnic, the Ecumenical Service and Ferry Talent Show.

Almost 200 people packed in to Outboard for the family quiz night on Tuesday; the family fun night at Queensferry Sports and Community Hub was also a big hit, with children’s races taking place last night.

The Burryman will start today’s fun (Friday) with his annual tour of the town, kicking off at the Staghead Hotel at 8.45am and ending there at 5.45pm.

At 6.30pm the fair committee will host the Dog Show in the High Street, with entries welcome on the night. The Boundary Race kicks off at 7pm with all places now filled.

However, you could try your hand at the Wheelbarrow Race at 7.30pm or the Bellstane Walk at 8pm – carrying 80lb weights in each hand!

Tomorrow Queen-elect Maria Colthart will be crowned by Ashleigh Hogg who agreed to take on the role in memory of her mum Karen, who sadly passed away in June.

Fair committee chairwoman Jane Harkin said: “It will be an emotional day but it’s a nice way to pay homage to Karen, who was so looking forward to being Gracious Lady.”

The main parade from Burgess Road to the High Street will start at 11.15am, with the crowning ceremony around noon.

Scotland Rocks will entertain the crowds from 2pm to 3.45pm before the Massed Bands bring the 89th Ferry Fair to a close at 4pm.