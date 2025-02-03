Make a date for Strathcarron Singers at Larbert's Dobbie Hall

A group has spent over two decades singing and raising funds for Strathcarron Hospice.

Since they were formed, Strathcarron Singers have raised over £174,000 for the Fankerton hospice – and now they are about to add another £7000 to that total thanks to the generosity of all those who came along to their festive concerts held throughout the district.

But they are not resting on their laurels and their next event is this Sunday, February 9 in Larbert’s Dobbie Hall.

Beginning at 2.30pm, entry is once again free but those attending are encouraged to make a voluntary donation with all money raised going to the work of Strathcarron.

Strathcarron Singers just keep on raising cash for the hospice with their concerts. Pic: Michael Gillenplaceholder image
The theme of this weekend’s concert is The Great American Songbook with a promise of lots of toe-tapping tunes from the talented choir.

Joining them will be Broxburn and Livingston Brass Band, with special guests B&L Future Brass and Clifton Hall School Wind Band.

