Maggie's Forth Valley prepare to host Christmas Market

Getting ready for some festive fun are the volunteers at Maggie’s Forth Valley as they prepare to host their annual Christmas Market.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 13th Nov 2023, 17:54 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 17:54 GMT
It takes place at Maggie’s centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on Saturday, November 25 between 10am and 2pm.

Maggie’s will have a variety of amazing stalls where you can begin your Christmas shopping.

There will also be delicious home baking, tea and coffee and an outside caterer.

Santa will be popping in to greet those at the Maggie's Christmas Market. Pic: Scott LoudenSanta will be popping in to greet those at the Maggie's Christmas Market. Pic: Scott Louden
And if you are feeling lucky, there will be many opportunities to win great prizes in raffles and tombola, as well as a special appearance from Santa himself. Children can visit Santa’s Grotto, receive a present and have their photo taken for a £5 donation.

There will also be some great festive entertainment on the day too so why not pop along to join in on the Christmas cheer and raise crucial funds for Maggie’s Forth Valley.

Don’t forget the Maggie’s Elf Run takes place on Sunday, December 3.

