Back by popular demand is a festive fundraiser where all the family can get involved to benefit a cancer support charity.

For the fifth year, Maggie’s Forth Valley will be hosting its Elf Family Fun Run in the grounds around its Larbert centre, next to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

If you go down to Larbert Woods on Sunday, December 3 then you should be prepared to see lots of runners and walker – the majority decked out in bright red and green elf costumes.

You may even spot Father Christmas himself as he’s promised to try take some time out from preparations to meet the many boys and girls who will come along.

This family took part in Maggie's Forth Valley Elf Run last year - in 2023 it could be you with family and friends. Pic: Scott Louden

Such has been the success of the event that it has now been copied by other Maggie’s centres across the country, all of which provide free practical and emotional support for people living with cancer.

Carrigan Kerr, centre fundraising organiser at Maggie’s Forth Valley, said: “We are super excited to share our Elf Family Fun Run is back. This event is a popular family activity which kick starts the festive season. If you love all things festive, grab your elf costume and sign up now as this is the event for you.”

"The event takes place at the Maggie’s Forth Valley centre. So long as you’re dressed as an elf you don’t have to run the route you can walk it – even taking your family dog with you. It’s a 1.5mile run or walk or jog through Larbert Woods then back to the centre.

"There will be a special visitor on the day, refreshments, a variety of stalls for you to begin the Christmas shopping and festive fun to get everyone in the festive spirit.”

It’s free to register and the charity asks the each individual raises a minimum of £50 or £100 per family.

Over 1900 people of all ages are diagnosed with cancer in Forth Valley each year. Many of these people will face tough questions, exhausting treatment and difficult emotions that can range from anxiety to loneliness and isolation. These challenges affect not only those with cancer, but their family and friends too.