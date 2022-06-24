Maggie's Forth Valley: New single will raise funds for Larbert centre in memory of Denny musician

All money raised from Lovin it Hatin it will go to Maggie’s Forth Valley.

Ian Wallace, known affectionately as Santa, passed away from cancer of the pancreas on July 2 last year.

The sudden loss of the Denny drummer was a devastating blow to family, friends and all in the community who knew him.

Denny Daymakers charity single in memory of Ian 'Santa' Wallace and raising money for Maggie's Forth Valley

One tribute said: “Time you spent with Santa would always make you smile, laugh and often make your day, so much so that it’s almost impossible to remember him without smiling.”

Now a group of Falkirk and Denny based musicians, as well as family and friends, have come together under the name Denny Daymakers to record the song.

It will be available for download from online stores Amazon and iTunes from July 1.

The family of Ian "Santa" Wallace. Anna 11; Carol; Linda, Ian's wife; Jane and Ewan from Denny

Lovin it Hatin it features local musicians Beldon Haigh, Jock the Box, Dougie Coulter, Willie Logan, Dru Baker and Jon Howelss, all highly regarded Scottish musicians.

In addition, a choir of family and friends sang the Lovin it Hatin it chant on the recording which was recorded and filmed at Beldon’s studio in Falkirk.

Last October a charity football match held in Dunipace and in memory of Santa, raised £1500 for the Maggie’s centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, along with Strathcarron and FVRH.

A charity football match in Ian 'Santa' Wallace's memory raised £1500 for Maggie's Forth Valley.

In addition to the single release a special charity concert called the Daymaker Event will take place at Grangemouth Town Hall on Friday, August 19 from 7pm to 1am.

It will feature local bands Beldon Haigh, Danko, Tequilla Mocking Bird and Bladdered. Jock the Box and other special guests will also perform.

Tickets priced £8 are available from the bands, Maggie’s Forth Valley and from The Grangemouth Town Hall.

All profits from the single and the concert to support Maggie’s Forth Valley.

Maggie’s Forth Valley welcomes anyone with a cancer diagnosis, or their family and friends.

The centre offers a variety of support which will also include tailored specialist help, stress management and benefits advice.