Kindness in Falkirk: Charity Dunipace match in memory of Ian 'Santa' Wallace raises cash for Maggie's, Strathcarron and FVRH

The event was held in memory of Denny and Bonnybridge musician Ian ‘Santa’ Wallace, who died from cancer in Forth Valley Royal Hospital last July aged only 59.

He was the brother-in-law of Tam McKendrick, Dunipace FC development squad secretary and committee member, who along with the club’s kit man, Cameron Shanks, organised the game at the Westfield Park in October.

Falkirk district footballers, managers and ex-professionals came together for the match which raised over £4500 to be split equally between Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, Maggie’s Forth Valley and Strathcarron Hospice.

Handing over £1550 to Maggie's Forth Valley raised from a charity football match in October to commemorate Ian Wallace. The same amount also went to Strathcarron Hospice and Forth Valley Royal Hospital ICU. Left to right, Tam McKendrick, Dunipace FC Development squad secretary and committee member; Linda Wallace, wife of Ian Wallace; Cameron Shanks and Cristina Pouso, Maggie's Forth Valley Centre Fundraising Manager. Picture: Michael Gillen

Among those well-known names who took part in the Santa’s Superstars versus Cammy’s Legends encounter were Falkirk FC full-back Jamie McQuilken, ex-Dundee striker Steven Milne and Dunfermline player Davie Irons, who also managed Stenhousemuir.

Ex-Falkirk director of football Alex Totten presented a trophy to Santa’s Superstars who ended the match 4-3 winners.

This week, Tam and Cammy, along with Ian’s widow, Linda Wallace visited Maggie's Forth Valley to hand over a cheque for £1550 to Cristina Pouso, the centre’s fundraising manager.

The teams who took part in October's fundraising match: Santa's Superstarts v Cammy's Legends

Cheques for similar sums have been presented to the other two recipients.

Cammy said: “On behalf of myself, Tam, and the Wallace family I would like to say thank you to everyone who supported the event. It was a fantastic tribute to Ian, and the three recipients of the money were absolutely delighted.

"We hope to continue with more fundraising in the new year to support these charities who do an outstanding job.”

