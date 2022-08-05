Maggie's Forth Valley: Larbert centre receives cheque from Grangemouth group.

Twelve members of Grangemouth Orange and Purple Defenders LOL187 raised £2000 from climbing Ben Lawers and Beinn Ghlas in the same day.

Calling themselves the 187 Mountaineers, they were determined to bring in as much as possible for Maggie’s Forth Valley, which is situated in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

Cheque presentation of £2000 from Grangemouth Orange and Purple Defenders LOL187 for Maggie's Forth Valley. Pictured: SM Michael Myles; Secretary PM Jim Cummings; Treasurer Ricky Alves; WM John Gibson; DM Alistair Douglas; Cristina Pouso, fundraising manager Maggie's Forth Valley and Ted Pearson member. Pic: Michael Gillen

One of the members of the lodge, which meets in Newlands Community Centre, is undergoing treatment for cancer and he had told his friends about how the Maggie’s centre had helped him.

Secretary Jim Cummings said they had raised £1750 for the centre last year and after hearing more about the work they do were determined to raise even more in 2022.