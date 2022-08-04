Cabaret stars shine bright in Stenhousemuir for Strathcarron

The event takes place at the Main Street venue on Saturday, September 3 and sees the return of the comedy act which went down a storm last year.

Organiser Mary Cardno said: “The guys are in the middle of a massive summer tour and are coming to Scotland on September 3. The show will feature all new routines and material and will be followed by a disco party. Plenty of laughs are guaranteed.”

Top Hat and Heels will once again be packing them in at the Plough Hotel later in the year

The show is extra special for Mary as it marks the 10th anniversary of her mother dying from cancer – one of the main reasons she has organised the event to raise money to help support the vital work of Strathcarron Hospice.

Doors open at 7pm.