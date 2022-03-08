Maggie's Forth Valley: Centre celebrates five years of caring and providing support for cancer sufferers

Step inside the one-storey building and you immediately are embraced the feeling of calm that the centre exudes.

The staff smile when they say occasionally someone pops in to see if they can buy a cappucinno, mistaking it for an upmarket cafe.

It’s not a cafe but what this centre serves up is compassion, support, information and a listening ear for individuals and their families at what will be one of the worst times in their life: when they are trying to cope with a diagnosis of cancer and all that brings.

Yvonne McIntosh, Maggie's Forth Valley centre head with Margaret, 69, a centre user from Denny. Pic: Michael Gillen

It is far removed from the clinical setting of a hospital oncology department. But those at Maggie’s say they work hand-in-hand with the clinicians who deliver the diagnosis and treatment plans – and perhaps even the worst news possible that a person’s condition is terminal.

Many of those arriving at the centre admit to feeling bewildered and desperate for someone to talk through their diagnosis and what it might mean for them. Also, how they can cope with the myriad of unexpected things that cancer brings and how it impacts on their world – time off work, reduction in income, the need to heat their home more and coping with all the emotions involved at this time.

Yvonne McIntosh has worked with Maggie’s for over 12 years, nine in the Edinburgh and the last three as centre head at Larbert.

Maggie's Forth Valley centre was named after Nina Barough, founder and chief executive of Walk the Walk charity which gave the money to build the facility

She said: “I’m probably biased but I think that this is the nicest centre in Scotland. The location next to the water means it is very calm.

"People open up and express more when they feel that they are in a safe place. And that’s what we want to provide.

Margaret, 69, from Denny has only been coming to the centre for little over a month but has already experienced the benefit.

Round the kitchen table - Eleanor Wadey, psychology student; Yvonne McIntosh, Maggie's Forth ValleyCentre Head and Cristina Pouso, Centre Fundraising Manager.

She said: “I believe cancer and depression go hand in hand. Since I’ve started coming here I’ve spent a lot of time with Yvonne and she has got me walking again. It can be very difficult but thanks to Maggie's I’m not only getting better physically but mentally.

"You don’t feel that the people here are working to a timetable with other people waiting to be seen. They go at your pace and that is important as you try to express what you are feeling.

"I just wish that I’d found Maggie’s earlier in my cancer journey.”

Yvonne added: “People only remember 20 per cent of what they are told in a consultation and perhaps after the word cancer don’t remember much more.

"But we are oncology nurses and we can talk them through things. People definitely hear things differently when they are at Maggie’s.”

Maggie Keswick Jencks drew up the blueprints for the original Maggie’s in Edinburgh in the months running up to her death in 1995. Laura Lee, Maggie’s cancer nurse and who is now the charity’s chief executive, worked with Maggie’s family to ensure her vision became a reality. The first centre opened in November 1996 and the Larbert facility was the 20th to open in 20 years.

All are built in the grounds of specialist NHS hospitals, with qualified professionals on hand to offer an evidence-based programme of support that has been shown to improve physical and emotional wellbeing.

The proposal for Maggie’s Forth Valley was revealed ten years ago with the ground breaking ceremony taking place three years later.

On March 15, 2017 the centre opened. Known as the Nina Barough Building, it is named after the CEO of Walk the Walk, the charity which was the principal funder of Maggie’s Forth Valley, through a £3 million grant from funds raised by its iconic night-time fundraising event, The MoonWalk Scotland.

Since then it has helped hundreds and hundreds of people but to keep doing that work, it needs £2400 of funding every day.

Cristina Pouso is the fundraising manager whose task it to come up with ideas and activities while encouraging and cajoling people to either take part or hand over their money to support the vital work.

Over the years that has included hosting their annual ladies festive lunch, persuading people to dress up as elves to run round Larbert Loch, others to walk on hot coals or for the more leisurely inclined, take part in the Meander to Maggie’s from the Kelpies.

She said: “People are very generous but we always need to keep raising money to ensure that we can continue to support the people who need and rely on Maggie’s.”

One of those who is both a centre user and fundraiser is former police dog handler Cameron Shanks who has helped raise over £65,000 for Maggie’s Forth Valley since first making use of its services three years ago.

Explaining what it meant to him, he said: “When I was diagnosed with stomach cancer, I felt I had nowhere to turn, but someone mentioned Maggie’s. I popped in and met the staff who were fantastic, letting me know all about my treatment, what to expect, as well as giving me emotional support and financial guidance.

“They have been with me every step of the way and I can't thank them enough. It really is a wonderful charity and they are so genuine and caring."

Mandie Malcolm, who is now an ambassador for Maggie’s, and her family first used the Edinburgh centre when she was diagnosed with breast cancer aged only 25. But since it’s opening they have made use of the Larbert centre.

She said: “I am incredibly thankful to have Maggie’s on my cancer journey. The help and support provided in such a calm and friendly space is invaluable.”

