Vital Falkirk health and well being projects can tap into £770,000 of funding

Launched by Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, the new fund aims to help organisations widen access to community-based services in the Falkirk area which target health and social inequalities or improve health and well being.

The funding is available for the next two years and third sector organisations, community groups and statutory bodies can apply for a maximum of £25,000 per year.

It is hoped the money available will be used to improve poor health outcomes within disadvantaged areas, and that projects will tackle a range of issues such as

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

improving the physical and mental health and well being of people in Falkirk.

It can also be used to support vulnerable people to access help and care, particularly people who have been adversely by COVID-19, enable people who provide care

for family members or loved ones to take a break from their caring role and help people to continue living in their own home and communities – whether through

supporting the hospital discharge process, rehabilitation programmes, or general household support.

Patricia Cassidy, Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership chief officer said, said: “Our colleagues in the third and voluntary sector deliver a vast range of care and

support. Their efforts and innovative approach have always been valued by the people who access their support, but even more so during the pandemic.

“The launch of the Partnership’s new Health Inequalities and Wellbeing Fund will support local organisations to further development their services and support options,

ultimately enriching the lives of people within our communities.”

CVS chief executive Victoria McRae added: “Falkirk’s charities, social enterprises, and community groups have a strong history delivering projects which are making a lasting, valued, difference to the communities of Falkirk. I look forward to seeing the ideas and new services which flourish from this funding.”

Two funding opportunities will be available, with the first round of applications closing on Friday, April 15 and a later application date set for Friday, June 17.

Visit the website for more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.