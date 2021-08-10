Maddiston strongman to compete in gruelling Stirling Highland Games challenge

Kyle Randalls is hoping he will receive a large virtual backing when the series of events from Stirling Games Village is showcased online on Saturday, August 21.

The popular annual gathering was originally due to take place in-person but was replaced with a virtual programme because of Covid safety concerns.

Kyle, who is originally from Grangemouth, is sure to be a star attraction after finding fame in Netflix series Home Game, an eight-episode documentary which featured unusual sports from around the world.

Maddiston strongman Kyle Randalls will take on the Bruce Challenge at the virtual Stirling Highland Games 2021. Picture: Bryan Robertson.

The 29-year-old will take on the Bruce Challenge – unique to the Stirling Games – which sees strongmen carrying two boulders weighing over 164kg as far as they can.

He said: “I usually compete in around 35 to 40 Highland Games every year but they are few and far between just now so it’s great that Stirling has gone ahead with a virtual event and given us the chance to compete again.

“Stirling Highland Games is very close to my heart and I hope everyone will support the 2021 virtual show as we look forward to getting back to live events next year.”

Traditional heavyweight competitions, a pipe band and cookery demonstrations are among the other events planned.

Spectators will also be able to watch competitors take part in hammer throwing, shot-put and tossing the caber via a dedicated video channel.

The Games also includes a new adaptive competition, featuring the Wounded Highlanders, and an online food and drink experience headlined by celebrity chef Tony Singh.

It’s one of just a handful of Scottish Highland Games going ahead in any format this year.

President Matt McGrandles hopes spectators will support Stirling’s event by spending £5 on tickets to view the action through an on-demand Vimeo channel.

He said: “We really wanted our gathering to happen in-person this year but in the interests of safety we had to adapt our plans and have instead produced a cracking line-up of events for people to enjoy.

“The committee worked hard to come up with something special and we’re proud to be one of just a handful of Scottish Highland Games events taking place during 2021.

“What we need now is for the people of Stirling, and the thousands of overseas visitors who usually travel to see us, to support us virtually by tuning in to a day of fun and competition.

“More than 140,000 viewers watched last year’s virtual event and we have even more to offer our fans this year.

“We’re looking forward to a fantastic day while the online ticket sales will boost our plans to come back bigger and better when we return to our traditional live event in August 2022.”

Tickets can be pre-ordered now via www.vimeo.com/ondemand/stirlinghighlandgames21 and the event can be watched anytime from noon on August 21.

The packed programme begins with the heavyweight competition, which sees five invited athletes competing against each other in hammer tossing, weight over the bar and other demanding events before the Bruce Challenge finale.

For more details, visit www.stirlinghighlandgames.com.

