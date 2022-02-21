Maddiston Primary Timezone: Rotary Club of Falkirk hand over donation
A donation of £1000 will buy much needed sensory equipment for the Timezone at Maddiston Primary School.
Staff at the additional support for learning unit were delighted to receive the donation from the Rotary Club of Falkirk which will go towards the much-needed new sensory equipment for the youngsters in their care.
Handing over the cash were Rotarians Nancy Rule and Mary Sneddon, along with Rotakids district coordinator Mark Russell.
Timezone deputy head Vicki Watson accepted the cheque, along with P6 pupil Zana Fernandez.
Nancy Rule said: “At Rotary we are always delighted to support projects in our community as well as those overseas. We hope the new sensory equipment will make a big difference to all the pupils in the Timezone.”
The Rotary Club of Falkirk currently meets on the first and third Thursday of every month in the Park Hotel, Falkirk, and on other Thursdays they meet by Zoom.