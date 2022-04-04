Mad Hatter events for Easter in Falkirk

Go down the rabbit hole over the holidays as Falkirk town centre turns into Wonderland. A programme of events, organised by Falkirk Delivers, is planned over two weekends from Thursday, April 7 to Saturday, April 9 and Thursday, April 14 to Saturday, April 16. Why not pay a visit to the Mad Hatter globe photobooth in the Howgate Centre for some great family pictures, or take on the White Rabbit town centre trail.

A series of Mad Hatter’s Tea Party craft events are also running next to The Steeple, but these must be booked in advance and spaces are limited.

There will also be a Big Bunny Petting Zoo in the Howgate both Fridays, and face painting on April 8. Enjoy the wonders of balloon art on April 9 and 15. On both Saturdays there’s also the chance to join the Mad Hatter storytelling and walkabout.

