Louise kickstarts new career with Forth Ports in Grangemouth

Louise Logan, from Falkirk, took part in a paid six-month traineeship last year – part of the DWP’s Kickstart work programme to help out-of-work 16 to 24-year-olds improve their career prospects by learning new skills in a real working environment.

Before signing on for the Kickstart programme Louise was looking for a job after completing a college course – she took up the Kickstart placement offer to boost her career opportunities.

Following a successful six months, she was then offered a permanent position at Forth Ports busy container terminal in Grangemouth, ensuring all the container traffic through the port flows as efficiently as possible, helping haulage drivers with their enquiries and making sure the right containers get released to the correct customers.

Louis Logan is loving her new job

Louise said: “I’ve learned and gained experience in a field I had not previously considered while earning a full-time wage. I’ve also been in contact with my work coach from DWP throughout the programme, who has checked how I am getting on.

"I’m really pleased to have been offered a full-time role at the port and I’m really enjoying it.”

Michelle Primrose, Group HR Manager at Forth Ports said: “During the pandemic it was not an easy time for young people looking to start a career and we saw the Kickstart scheme as an ideal way of developing the young workforce of the future.”

Anne Thomson, Louise’s work coach at Falkirk job centre, said: “I am so pleased for Louise. When she came to me last year she was looking for a role in hospitality or retail. Looking at her CV, I told her she had great qualifications and was selling herself short and should consider some admin roles.

"I worked with her to build her confidence and supported her to apply for the Forth Ports role. We got great feedback after her interview with Forth Ports and she was then offered a six month Kickstart placement.