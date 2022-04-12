Grangemouth girls just days away from their big Easter egg hunt
Two Grangemouth High pupils are using their school holidays to work on final preparations for their Easter egg hunt in the town’s Inchyra Park on Sunday.
Best pals Iona Gillies (14) and Mia Evans (13) will be staging the event in the park from 1pm on Easter Sunday.
It’s the third year in a row the event has taken place, but this is the first time the girls have taken it upon themselves to organise it.
The dynamic duo have helped out at and planned events in the past in Inchyra Park, including Pumpkins in the park at Halloween and Elves in the Park at Christmas.
They have been busy asking local companies and organisations for small donations of chocolate eggs to help support the fun free event.
Lynne Gillies, Iona’s mum said: “You are forever reading about all the bad things teenagers do, but there is a lot of good, nice kids in Grangemouth.”
