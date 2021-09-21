Little Jack's big Falkirk walk for hospital charity
A youngster is battling through a variety of conditions – including hypermobility, ADHD and autism – to raise as much money as possible for his favourite hospital’s charity.
Stenhousemuir Primary School pupil Jack Morris (6) will be heading off on a 5K walk around Callendar Woods in Falkirk, leaving from Callendar House at 1pm on Saturday, October 2 to raise cash for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.
Jack, who lives in New Carron, will be attending at the Glasgow Children’s Hospital the week following his charity walk and plans to donate all the cash raised then.
Mum Vanessa Morris (28), said: “He just decided he wanted to raise money that’s really close to him.”
Due to his condition, Jack sometimes has to use a wheelchair and his mum will have it on standby on the day, just in case.
"Jack is being sponsored by friends and family, but we will have a bucket with us on the day if anyone wants to donate,” said Vanessa.