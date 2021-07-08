Linlithgow woman takes key role in Fife cultural trust

Christine McLean is the new head of cultural heritage and wellbeing at OnFife which runs the region’s theatres, museums, galleries and libraries.

She was previously at Renfrewshire Leisure three years, where she led the teams through massive change.

Christine also led National Museums Scotland on community engagement and outreach, having previously performed the same role with Glasgow’s Open Museum.

Christine McLean, head of cultural heritage and wellbeing, at OnFife

It was school trips to Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, and childhood visits to historic buildings and ancient monuments that first whetted her cultural appetite.

A Masters in heritage management at the University of Birmingham was followed a degree at the University of Glasgow.

Christine said: “I feel lucky to be working with OnFife. Our galleries, archives and museums are dynamic places run by friendly, knowledgeable staff who are keen to entice people to come and explore and be inspired.”

