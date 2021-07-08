Bonnybridge accident blackspot road is target of new safety initiative

Cameras will be trained on the B816 from Monday in a bid to influence the behaviour of drivers - and get them to adhere to speed limits.

Residents in Allandale have long voiced concerns over the safety of the road after a number of crashes.

Last May, the Tamfourhill to High Bonnybridge road was listed in the top ten accident blackspots across Falkirk district.

Resident Alastair Fairley has long voiced concerns about speeding traffic and feels road calming measures aren't sufficient. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

While traffic calming measures have slowed cars down at the older part of Allandale, residents say some drivers are going as fast as 60mph in what is a 30mph zone.

Now, Safety Cameras Scotland has included the road in its summer staycation campaign to influence driver behaviour and encourage everyone to “stay within the speed limits.

Its East Safety Camera Unit will start a flexible deployment on the B816 from Monday.

The site does not meet the criteria for permanent camera enforcement - but it does meet the requirements for the flexible deployment scheme.

This allows enforcement for a maximum of three months in high footfall areas, where active travel could be encouraged by lower speeds.

Sergeant Alyn Blyth, Forth Valley Division, said: “Concerns had been expressed by the local community about the speed of vehicles travelling on the B816, Allandale, which passes a football ground and has a footway on both sides.

“I am pleased that we can work with the East Safety Camera Unit to improve public safety and create a more pleasant environment for everyone who uses this route”.

