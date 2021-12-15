Lifelong learning project funded in Falkirk wins top award

The project aimed to support people living with dementia to connect with their local heritage through innovative engagement practises over online workshops.

Lifelong Learning in Lockdown was the joint winner in the Engagement and Participation category of the Archaeological Achievement Awards, and was the only organisation in Scotland to receive an award at the ceremony.

Dementia and Alzheimers patients across central Scotland were supported through the workshops made possible by funding from Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership and support from Alzheimer Scotland.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Objects for multi-sensory online project

The classes used a practical approach while focusing on new learning techniques to improve the lives of people living with dementia.

The project was noted for its approach, focus, and digital adaptation to engage with vulnerable groups who were shielding in lockdown.

Around twenty-five people living with dementia and their carers regularly attended the monthly Archaeology Club.

Each session looked at the archaeology of a local place and considered a key archaeological concept or technique, from stratigraphy to stable isotope analysis.

Touted as ‘an engaging and multisensory experience’, the workshops posted packs of objects to participants before each meeting.

Untreated sheep’s wool brought the Viking spinning process to life, with all it’s interesting smells.

Participants also got the tactile experience of holding a Neolithic polished stone axehead.

One family member commented on the workshops:

“They were so engaging and informative, and it was such a pleasure taking part in the interactive activities. We are looking forward to future sessions".

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.