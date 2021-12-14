Linlithgow residents protest to keep Black Bitch pub name

Protestors outside the Black Bitch Tavern in Linlithgow. David Johnstone Photography.

The brewer has caused outrage by deciding to change the pub’s name due to any possible racist connotations, from ‘The Black Bitch’ to ‘The Black Hound’.

Protestors of all ages, from 90-year-old Jean Old to Conor Whyte (5) took part, as did West Lothian Provost Tom Kerr, local MP Martyn Day local MSP Fiona Hyslop and local councillor Tom Conn.

Murdoch Kennedy of the Black Bitch Action Group said: “We are stepping up our efforts to get people engaged with the petition and paper copies are available to sign in shops along the High Street. We aim to reach 10,000 signatures as soon as possible. Local people have also been bombarding Greene King with emails, protesting at their decision.

Some of the protestors outside the Black Bitch in Linlithgow. David Johnstone Photography.

"We are calling on Greene King to come to the table and talk to the people of Linlithgow. ‘Meet us for a pint in the Black Bitch Tavern’ is the message we are sending to the CEO.”

Evelyn Noble, who owns Lilypond Crafts and Gifts on Linlithgow High Street, said the name change was an attack on the Royal Burgh's rich history and tradition.

Ms Noble, who chairs One Linlithgow, which represents all businesses in the town, said: "I have not found a single business who thinks this move by Greene King is in any way justified. Visitors to Linlithgow are attracted not only by the Palace as birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots, but because of the town's wonderful history. The famous Black Bitch is an integral part of that."

The Black Bitch in Linlithgow dates back to at least the 17th century and was originally named for a black, female greyhound that features on the town’s heraldic crest and symbolises a well-known local legend of a hunting dog that saved its master’s life.

David Johnstone Photography.