The beautiful babe arrived into the world at 12.04pm last Thursday, February 29 – and mum Sharon Laird didn’t realise at first that she had a Leap Year baby.

Now Rowan, who weighed 8lbs 4oz, has joined a very special group of people who only have their birthday celebrations on the correct day every four years.

But her birth date wasn’t the only surprise for the new parents.

Proud parents Allan Miller and Sharon Laird with baby Rowan. Pic; Michael Gillen

Sharon, 40, and partner Allan Miller, 37, who both live in Bo’ness, were stunned to learn she was expecting.

The new mum said: “I suffer from endometriosis and really didn’t think I could get pregnant. It certainly was a big surprise but a lovely one.

"My due date was March 14 but I went into hospital last Wednesday and Rowan arrived the following day.

"I never even gave the date a thought but it was my mum who said she was a Leap Year baby.”

Sharon spent four days in Forth Valley Royal Hospital before being allowed home with her little bundle of joy.

Rowan was one of ten babies born in the Larbert hospital on February 29.

Sharon also has son Jamie Laird, 22, who like all the family is delighted with the new arrival.

Sadly 20 years ago, Sharon gave birth to a daughter who only lived for three days. She was born on February 28 and for that reason the family have decided that three years out of four they will celebrate Rowan’s birthday on March 1.

She added: “I was really worried that I wouldn’t remember what to do with a new baby but it soon comes back to you.

“She is an absolute dream, just amazing.”

Sharon and Allan would like to thank all the staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital for their care to mum and baby during her pregnancy and after the birth.

Mums have a one in 1461 chance of giving birth on Leap Day and people born on this day are usually known as “leapers” or “leaplings”.