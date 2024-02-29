Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Campbell Huggins will celebrate his birthday for the first time on the day he was born – February 29.

The youngster was born in 2020 – just weeks before the country went into lockdown – and though he has had three other birthdays, the family usually mark it on March 1.

Mum Kirsty Lamont, 33, said the youngster is really looking forward to having his special day today (Thursday).

Campbell Huggins celebrates his first and fourth birthday on February 29. Pic: Michael Gillen

She said: “He wasn’t due until March 6 but I was taken into hospital to be induced on February 29 and he was born at 4.36pm.

"At the time with all the euphoria around giving birth the date didn’t really register with me. It was only a few hours later that people started commenting on it.”

Campbell, who also has a little brother Rory, two, loves numbers and Kirsty said she is sure in the future it will be a very special date for him.

The civil servant added: “Campbell is on the autistic spectrum and is fascinated by numbers. I’m sure he’ll love all this about his birthday only coming round properly every four years.

Leap year baby Campbell Huggins celebrates his first - and fourth birthday on February 29. Pictured with mum Kirsty Lamont and little brother Rory, two. Pic: Michael Gillen

"In the past we’ve celebrated on March 1 which is St David’s Day as his paternal grandfather who died before he was born came from Wales.”

The family are hosting a party at Play Bugs in Linlithgow on Sunday for Campbell’s friends but planned to spend February at the Science Centre in Glasgow.

Campbell, who attends Myot View Early Learning and Childcare Centre in Glasgow Road, Denny, has been busy telling the staff and other little pupils all about his forthcoming special day.

You have a one in 1461 chance of giving birth on Leap Day and people born on this day are usually known as “leapers” or “leaplings”.