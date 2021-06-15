Laurieston siblings Scarlett and Sophie Mitchell, who are six and eight respectively, are planning to bike from The Falkirk Wheel to Edinburgh to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

While the girls will be accompanied by their mum Joanne and dad Alistair, the Falkirk Junior Bike Club members have vowed to go the full distance themselves and passed up on the option of a tag-along via their parents.

Scarlett and Sophie came up with the idea of supporting Prostate Cancer UK during lockdown, as their granddads Ollie Simpson, 66, and Bill Mitchell, 71, are both battling the disease.

Laurieston girls Scarlett and Sophie Mitchell will cycle 35 miles from The Falkirk Wheel to Edinburgh for Prostate Cancer UK, accompanied by their mum Joanne and dad Alistair. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The family knows just how vital the organisation is, with Mr Simpson having directly benefitted from the research the charity funds.

Laurieston Primary School pupils Scarlett and Sophie will check the weather forecast before they settle on the day for their epic cycle this weekend – and their mum couldn’t be prouder.

Joanne said: “My eldest was desperate to do something to raise money for charity during lockdown and has come up with all these ideas.

Scarlett and Sophie Mitchell are looking ahead to their fundraising event for Prostate Cancer UK. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“They’re physically active children. They love their cycling and we often go for relatively long family cycles.

“We wanted to challenge them and picked a nice, long cycle. They’re looking forward to it. Sophie wanted to do it weeks ago!

“I’m sure they’ll make it because they’re physically fit. They just want to raise as much as possible. We put £200 down and that’s been smashed already.

“One of their granddads – my dad, Ollie Simpson – benefitted amazingly from Prostate Cancer UK. He was diagnosed in 2015.

“He received an early trial of chemotherapy, which was a new research therapy at the time.

“Normally it would be given much further on in the disease. He got it to increase his life expectancy. Thanks to that trial he’s still with us.

“They love their granddads so much.

“Thank you very much for all your support and encouragement. The girls will be excited to get to the finishing line knowing the money they’ve raised is going to a good cause.”

Scarlett and Sophie have so far raised over £360. Click here to donate.

