Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eleven-year-old Pasha was petrified when a fire broke out in Mary Street, Laurieston, last Saturday evening.

She and her humans live next door to the flat owned by Nicola and Jim Jarvie which was destroyed in the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When firefighters banged on the door to get Mike Forest, his partner and her daughter to immediately leave the building, Pasha was spooked and hid.

Pasha the cat who was rescued from Laurieston fire. Pic: Contributed

However, one firefighter returned to the building to look for her and returned the frightened feline safely to her owners.

Now Pasha and her human owners need to find a three-bedroom home until their property can be restored.

But the problem is many property lets don’t allow pets.

Mike said: “Our home is quite badly damaged by smoke and water. Thankfully no one was hurt in the fire but now we need a new temporary home until everything can be repaired.”