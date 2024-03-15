Laurieston fire: Pasha the cat and owners need to find temporary home
Eleven-year-old Pasha was petrified when a fire broke out in Mary Street, Laurieston, last Saturday evening.
She and her humans live next door to the flat owned by Nicola and Jim Jarvie which was destroyed in the blaze.
When firefighters banged on the door to get Mike Forest, his partner and her daughter to immediately leave the building, Pasha was spooked and hid.
However, one firefighter returned to the building to look for her and returned the frightened feline safely to her owners.
Now Pasha and her human owners need to find a three-bedroom home until their property can be restored.
But the problem is many property lets don’t allow pets.
Mike said: “Our home is quite badly damaged by smoke and water. Thankfully no one was hurt in the fire but now we need a new temporary home until everything can be repaired.”
Email editorial@falkirkherald if you can help.