Jim and Nicola Jarvie have been overwhelmed by the generosity of people from their home village of Laurieston and further afield who have offered financial and support in kind since Saturday night’s fire.

The couple lived in the flat in Mary Street for over two decades with their children and could only watch in horror from a safe distance as their home was destroyed by the ferocious flames.

The fire broke out shortly before 8pm and as firefighters tackled the blaze residents from 18 neighbouring properties were also evacuated.

The Jarvie family's home of more than 20 years has been destroyed. Pic: Michael Gillen

Thankfully, there were no casualties.

Speaking days after the fire, Nicola, 45, told how the family were left with only the clothes they stood up in after dashing to safety when they discovered the fire in the en suite area of the main bedroom.

She said: “I only had slippers on my feet, Jim had bare feet and the kids had shorts and sliders on.

"But since Saturday night we’ve been overwhelmed by everyone’s kindness. It’s been unbelievable."

The family has been left devastated after all their home and possessions were destroyed. Pic: Michael Gillen

Tesco Redding manager Murray Leslie and assistant manager Amy Munro donated clothes and toiletries for the whole family, while family, friends and complete strangers have turned up with donations to help them.

Nicola, who works in Crumbs cafe on Falkirk’s High Street, added: “On Tuesday a man turned up and saw my father-in-law who lives opposite us and asked if he knew the family who had the fire. He was from Livingston and brought bedding and curtains for us. It was a complete stranger and such a kind gesture.”

Nicola and Jim, 54, a self-employed carpet fitter, are living in the Premier Inn at Airth, along with son Robbie, 17. Daughter Chloe, 14, is staying with Nicola’s mum Margaret Gow in Laurieston, with the family’s pet dog, while oldest son Paul, 20, is staying with his girlfriend.

“Their friends have been so good to them too, trying to replace stuff they’ve lost,” said Nicola.

The family are now looking for somewhere to rent while they await the outcome of what will happen to their first-floor flat.

A structural engineer was finally able to get into the property on Tuesday and the Jarvies are now awaiting their report.

Nicola added: “I still don’t think that it has fully sunk in what happened. I can’t really describe the feeling of standing outside and watching the flames.

"At first I thought that it would be put out quickly and we’d have the room to decorate but then it quickly began to take over the whole house. It was devastating.

"But we’re all okay and no-one was injured which is the main thing.”

Nicola’s friend Pamela Miller set up a GoFundMe page to raise cash for the couple to help them get back on their feet and everyone has been generous with their support.

The fund currently stands at £13,550 with money being added every day.

Nicola said she also wanted to thank all the emergency services for their efforts, adding: “I don’t know how the firefighters do their job, they were so brave. Also the police, who stood guard over the site for two days. Everyone was amazing.”