Grangemouth taxi driver Stirling retires after 30 years serving Falkirk

Grangemouth man Tom Stirling (75) had been a driver with the town’s Tartan Taxis for over three decades and he loved every minute of it – although the last few years were tough.

"I was still doing around five half-shifts a week, but I just felt the time was right to give it up. I loved it – meeting all those different people every day – nice peopel, good customers young and old.

"The people I used to drive places when I started now have families of their own and some have grandchildren. It’s been a long time. The COVID-19 situation was hard for everyone – a very difficult time.

Tartan Taxis' directors Michael Sloan, Allan Dickie and Louise McMeechan present Tom Stirling with his retirement gifts

"There wasn’t a lot of work for us because people were frightened to come out – some still are.”

Taxi driving all started for Tom, a painter and decorator by trade, when he was asked to help out a friend.

"I was helping a pal out between contracts – there was always the driving job to go back to. I worked abroad for a few years and when I came back I started with Tartan Taxis and I’ve been with them ever since.”

Tom admitted he will miss the chat and the banter he enjoyed with his passengers and fellow drivers, but at least he will still be chatting with at least one former cabbie – his wife of 55 years, Margaret (75), was also a taxi driver for 20 years.

Tom Stirling is off the meter after 34 years of driving with Tartan Taxis

Between them the couple must have ferried thousands of passengers around the area over the years – including people who are a bit the worse for wear after having indulged in a few more refreshments than they should have.

"There are definitely some stories you can only share with other drivers – but we’re like doctors, we don’t tell people some of the things. What happens in the taxi stays in the taxi.”

Now he’s turning his meter off for good, Tom says his retirement will not be boring.