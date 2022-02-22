The youngsters from the school in Stenhousemuir are part of a group called Lady Business that was formed a few years ago to campaign for free period products.

This year, one of their projects has been to collect unwanted bras for, Smalls for All, a Scottish charity based in West Calder that collects underwear to give to adults and children in need in Africa and the UK.

Over the last two weeks pupils, members of staff and family members connected to the school have been dropping of their bras, from left to right, Sara Jack, Holly McKie, Eva McKie, Amy Leslie, and Mrs Howie.

The pupils, all 17, named the project The Uplift, and over two weeks, along with members of staff, and family members connected to the school they have been dropping off their bras, with the group managing to collect 307 bras.

Lindsay Howie, who teaches religion, mortality, and philosophical studies, said: “Lady Business was created a few years ago by pupils who were campaigning for free period products in schools.

"Every year there are a new group of pupils who take over Lady Business and focus on their own project that would benefit women and girls.

Some of the bras that the group collected.

"This year the team heard about the amazing charity Smalls for All and wanted to start a campaign that would help women and girls in developing nations where a lot of women don’t have adequate underwear.

“In just two weeks, Amy Leslie, Sara Jack, and twins Eva and Holly McKie from Lady Business organised the project, collected the bras, and delivered them to Smalls for All.”

Lindsay said that the effort and determination that the ladies showed was awe inspiring and that they are a credit to the school for their selfless campaigning to help other less fortunate.

"I’m really proud of them, and the school as a whole is proud of them also,” she said. “The energy that they showed in the project has brought the school and the wider school community together – they’ve done really well.

"The ladies are now planning their next project and will be recruiting the next group of younger ladies to take over Lady Business as they will be moving on to university at the end of the school year.”

