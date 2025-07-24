Larbert High pupils Germany bound for European youth exchange

Four pupils from Larbert High School have been chosen to represent the UK at a ten-day European cultural exchange in Germany.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students Kai Blackmore, Aidan Gallacher, Ekua Osei and Joanna Bolton will attend a special ‘Conversations on Conflict’ event in Hannover next week.

The project is an international youth collaboration organised by the German War Graves Commission (Volksbund) to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pupils will join young people from Estonia, Germany, Poland and Hungary in exploring the legacy of conflict and the importance of remembrance.

From left, Mhairi McAinsh (teacher), Kai Blackmore, Ekua Osei, Aidan Gallagher, Joanna Bolton, Jo Wilson (Headteacher, Larbert High).

Larbert High was invited to the event by long-standing partner organisation Never Such Innocence, a London-based charity that has worked with the school for the last decade to give pupils a voice on war and conflict through its annual global competition.

The programme over the ten days will include excursions to historical sites, creative workshops, and discussions about how past wars shape the present and how future conflicts can be prevented. Pupils will explore hidden traces of the war and consider questions such as: What does remembrance mean to you?

Mhairi McAinsh, art and design teacher and DYW co-ordinator at Larbert High, said: “This is an incredible opportunity for our students to engage with history in a meaningful way while developing their understanding of international relations. Being chosen as the UK representative is a real honour and I have no doubt that our young people will make the most of this life-changing experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Iain Sinclair, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for education said: “Programmes like this show the real value of international learning. These students will return with fresh ideas, greater confidence, and a deeper appreciation of our shared history.”

Thanks to funding from the German Government and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, travel and accommodation costs are fully covered, with a small contribution of £100 per pupil.

Jon Reid, director of education added: “This opportunity reflects the exceptional commitment of Larbert High School to global learning and personal development. Experiences like this give young people the chance to gain new perspectives, enhance their skills, and forge friendships beyond borders.”