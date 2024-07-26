Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A retired couple have walked the length of the country to raise funds for a cancer charity.

Michael and Shona Hamilton set off from their Larbert home almost three months ago and have now trekked over 1100 miles from Lands End to John O’Groats.

They arrived at Scotland’s most northerly mainland point around lunchtime on Wednesday and have already raised £3565 for Cancer Research UK.

While it may be 894 miles as the crow flies between the two landmark locations, as Michael said ahead of the walk: “We’re not crows so the route we will take is going to be somewhere between 1100 and 1200 miles.”

Michael and Shona Hamilton prior to their trek from Lands End to John O'Groats for Cancer Research UK. Pic: Andrew Watson

It turns out they covered 1131.5 miles in their epic challenge which began on April 28.

Keen hill walkers who always enjoy being outdoors, it was during the Covid lockdown that they really began to test themselves by walking longer distances.

They then started thinking about how they could put their new-found enthusiasm to good use and decided to walk from one end of the country to the other.

They admit to being inspired by a 90-year-old retired vicar who, last September, spent 30 days cycling the route. It was the fourth time he had completed the route known as Lejog and they decided that if someone his age could do that endurance feat then they would give it a try.

Shona and Michael Hamilton reach their destination of John O'Groats. Pic: Contributed

Michael had cycled Lejog in 2010 when he raised almost £5000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund after a young nephew had been diagnosed with the condition.

But never ones to dodge a challenge, the pair decided they would walk. Their journey took them along the coastal path through Cornwall, into Devon then into Somerset. Once they reached Bristol they crossed over into Wales then heading west of the Pennines before taking a route that followed the Settle Carlisle Railway and then on to Scotland.

They planned to alternate between their motor van and buses to cover the route. Parking up their accommodation where they intend to end up and then taking a bus back to their last stop off point to begin the next stage of their walk.

Michael, 67, explained: “We looked at booking hotel accommodation but it was going to run into thousands of pounds so came up with this plan to use the motor van. If we were staying in hotels or B&Bs it would also have meant carrying all our kit with us so this we feel was the more sensible idea.”

They chose to fundraise for Cancer Research UK,as, like so many others, cancer has affected many of their loved ones and friends.

“I lost my sister and brother, both when they were 49 to cancer, my mum also had it,” Michael said. “My dad died when I was only nine and I’m sure that it was cancer he had too. Shona’s dad had a form of leukaemia so we know have devastating it can be and this seemed like the right charity to fundraise for. They’ve been great with us and very supportive.”

The couple are both retired – Michael after spending more than 40 years working on Scotland’s railways, while Shona, 69, worked in admin jobs locally including at Holland House, Securicor and Havelok.

The couple, who were married in Falkirk’s Miller Hall almost 49 years ago, say that they have had much support from their church family, as well as relatives and friends.

They took every Sunday off from walking and attended churches along the route.

Prior to heading off, Michael said: "As we walk we would love to share our experiences and perhaps let others experience some of the stunning locations we see along the route. We would also love to share something of our faith, for we believe very much the words in bible that remind us ‘Without faith it is impossible to please God’ and that ‘Faith without works is dead’.”