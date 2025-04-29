Knitting grannies heading to Grangemouth on their pedalling pilgrimage
The pipeline is 170 miles long and is being touted as the potential route for a controversial carbon capture transportation scheme.
Members of the North Sea Knitters are planning to talk to the public and raise awareness of their concerns as they progress on their journey from Grangemouth through Stirling, Perth, Forfar/Brechin/Montrose, Stonehaven, Aberdeen and eventually Peterhead.
A group spokesperson said: ““Knitting is a craft that has been passed down through generations. It symbolises the hope we can pass on, not just our skills, but a thriving future for all that come after us.
"The Knitters will be highlighting the safety risks associated with the high pressure carbon pipeline and calling for informed local consultation and engagement with the project.
“The group have been committed supporters of climate action for several years but we decided to make this journey after reading about a devastating carbon pipeline explosion in Mississippi a few years ago.”
The Knitters have previously met with the First Minister, staged a “knit in” in oil company offices and interrupted the AGM of energy giant SSE in protest at plans to build a new gas burning power station in Aberdeenshire
They are scheduled to assemble in Grangemouth on Saturday morning before they depart on their pedalling pilgrimage.
