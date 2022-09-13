King Charles III: Young Falkirk woman invited to meet new King at Holyrood

Emma May-Millar is a member of the Scottish Youth Parliament who formed a guard of honour as the new King left Holyrood on Monday after his first appearance before MSPs.

She was one of those invited to hear a motion of condolence for the Queen after her death on Thursday and then meet the new monarch.

Emma-May said the King remembered her from her voluntary work with the Prince’s Trust – the youth charity he founded in 1976.

King Charles III leaves the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood with a guard of honour from members of the Scottish Youth Parliament, including Emma-May Millar from Denny, second right. Pic: Andrew Milligan

The 23-year-old cares for her disabled parents and was overcome with emotion as the King recalled her story after she won the charity’s Young Change Maker Award in May.

“I love King Charles,” she said.

“I have met him before and when he was talking to me there when we met in the hall, he remembered little details about me that I never expected him to remember – like that my parents are disabled or how I’m going to university and all of the work I do with the trust.

“The fact that he remembered those tiny little details have made me really emotional.

“The thing I love about him is that he is so for the young people.

“That’s why he remembers these things because he is so heavily invested in the young people in this country.”

After their meeting, the youth representatives led the King out of Holyrood with a guard of honour before he joined members of the royal family for a vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Emma-May has previously spoke about how much she has gained from her involvement with the Prince’s Trust.

She said: “Being a part of The Prince’s Trust and building friendships meant that I felt comfortable in my own skin for the first time in my life."

News of her Young Change Maker Award was revealed when she took part in presenter Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place Podcast.

She later said that winning the award was “one of the best experiences of my entire life”.