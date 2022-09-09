King Charles III: Falkirk's Proclamation of Accession at Callendar House
Falkirk’s First Citizen will read out a short Proclamation of Accession on Sunday at a short ceremony at Callendar House.
Provost Robert Bissett will make the proclamation this Sunday, September 11, at 1pm outside the main entrance to the historic house.
This local proclamation is made following national proclamations elsewhere in the country and announces the name of the new Monarch.
Also attending will be Vice Lord-Lieutenant Colonel Alastair Campbell and Falkirk Council chief executive Kenneth Lawrie.
The public are invited to attend this brief ceremony. However, Falkirk Council has warned parking in Callendar Park may be limited.
Earlier the provost had made his own tribute to HM The Queen.
Read More
He said: "It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
“I offer my heartfelt sympathies to the Royal Family at this very difficult time and on behalf of everyone in our local communities.
“Her duty and service to this country and Commonwealth has been outstanding. Her tireless work across the globe brought calm, dignity, and warmth to every location she visited and inspired so many.
“Her Majesty The Queen has ruled for longer than any other monarch in our history and has given so much of her life to help others. Her legacy will be remembered for many, many years to come."