King Charles III: Falkirk hears the Proclamation of Accession
The people of Falkirk district heard the Proclamation of Accession for Charles III read out in front of historic Callendar House.
Falkirk Council’s chief executive Kenneth Lawrie read out the words, similar to those used down the centuries on the death of a monarch and the accession of their heir.
Following the death of HM The Queen on Thursday, the Proclamation was first read out yesterday, September 10 at the Palace of St James in London.
Today similar events have taken place in cities and towns the length and breadth of the country.
Moments before 1pm councillors dressed in black, walked out from the house and flanked both sides of the entrance way.
As hundreds of people congregated in front of Callendar House, Vice Lord Lieutenant Alastair Campbell explained the Proclamation was the way, long before the days of social media, radio or newspapers, when people would hear of the death of a sovereign and the accession of the new monarch.
The Proclamation was followed by a cry of “God Save the King” echoed by those present, before Provost Robert Bissett called for three cheers for the new King.
A short ceremony lasting less than four minutes, but those attending realised that they had witnessed a moment in history, which many had never seen before and may never see again.
The wording of the Proclamation was:
”Whereas it has pleased almighty God to call to his mercy our late Sovereign lady Queen Elizabeth II of blessed and glorious memory, by whose decease the Crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George.
“We, therefore, the lords spiritual and temporal of this realm, and members of the House of Commons, together with other members of Her late Majesty’s Privy Council, and representatives of the realms and territories, aldermen, and citizens of London and others, do now hereby, with one voice and consent of tongue and heart, publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, is now, by the death of our late Sovereign of happy memory, become our only lawful and rightful liege lord, Charles III, by the grace of God, of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, and of his other realms and territories, King, head of the Commonwealth, defender of the faith, to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection, beseeching God, by whom kings and queens do reign, to bless His Majesty with long and happy years to reign over us.”