Kindness in Falkirk: Diane is going to deliver rolls and festive cheer to those in Falkirk alone on Christmas Day

Diane Walker opened Di’s Deli in Blinkbonny Road, Falkirk in July and since then her shop has become a popular spot for local people to pick up tasty treats.

Many of her customers are elderly and, after hearing that many of them would be on their own this Christmas, decided to spread her own little joy.

She said: “No-one should be on their own on December 25, particularly after the last couple of years that we’ve all been through.

Diane Walker, owner of Di's Deli in Bantaskine. Picture: Michael Gillen

"I decided that I would take round breakfast rolls to anyone who I hear about who will be alone on Christmas Day. I’ll spend a short time with them, wish them a Merry Christmas and hopefully bring a little cheer.”

Diane, 43, is amazed at the support she has received since revealing her plans.

She added: “People have been very supportive and offered to help if needed. Tesco in Camelon handed in a donation of sausages, bacon and mince pies which I thought was a lovely gesture.”

The mum-of-two asked people to let her know of anyone in need of a visit and so far has 23 names on her Christmas Day visiting list.

“My mum, Cathy Tyson, is going to cook the fillings for the rolls back in the shop for me so that will be a big help,” said a grateful Diane.

After her festive visits are over it will be back to her home in Reddingmuirhead where she will sit down to Christmas dinner with daughter Stephanie, 21, and her fiancé, and son Steven, 16.

"The community have been great to me since I opened and this is my way of repaying them for all of that,” added Diane.

This year marked her dream of running her own business after being diagnosed with IgA nephropathy – a kidney disease that results in inflammation.

She spent several months on dialysis before undergoing a kidney transplant in 2018.

"The transplant is only a treatment for the condition I have, it’s not a cure.

"I just live my life to the full. You need to be positive.”

