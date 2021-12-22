Stenhousemuir's Mila Sneddon has starring role in royal TV Christmas concert

Six-year-old Mila Sneddon is no stranger to meeting royalty having chatted with the Duchess of Cambridge earlier this year at the Palace of Holyrood.

The youngster inspired the duchess over how she coped with leukaemia during the pandemic.

A photograph of Mila kissing her father through a window went viral when published and became part of the Hold Still lockdown photograph initiative by the duchess.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mila Sneddon, six, reading a prayer, accompanied by her mother Lynda Sneddon, during 'Royal Carols - Together At Christmas', a Christmas carol concert hosted by the Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey in London, which will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV. Pic: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Dad Scott left the family home for seven weeks to protect Mila and reduce the risk of infection being brought into the house.

He could only meet up with Mila, her sister Jodi and their mum Lynda when he visited but stayed in the garden while they remained indoors.

The youngster was just four months into her chemotherapy journey for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when Covid-19 restrictions came into effect in March 2020.

Mila Sneddon, six, lighting a candle at the crib during 'Royal Carols - Together At Christmas'. Pic: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Mila wore a green sequinned dress for the special occasion of 'Royal Carols - Together At Christmas' in Westminster Abbey which was recorded earlier this month.

After chatting briefly with the duchess, including revealing top of her Santa wish-list was a Barbie Dreamhouse, she gave a short reading and lit a candle.

The service was attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as young carers, faith leaders and those who may have been more vulnerable or isolated during the pandemic.

Having spent the last two Christmas Days in hospital the Sneddon family are now looking forward to all being together at home this year.

support available to help with her energy costs.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.