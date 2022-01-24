Kindness in Falkirk: Couple bring their sparkle to Forth Valley Sensory Centre
A couple’s efforts to put a sparkle into the festive period also brought a windfall for a local charity.
Gordon and Pamela Miller raised over £824 for Forth Valley Sensory Centre with the light display at their home in Kersehill Circle, Falkirk.
The couple have been putting on their Christmas Sparkle for the last eight years, raising thousands for smaller, local charities.
The display, which covers much of their home, takes three weeks to put up and includes naughty elves for visitors to find.
Gordon and Pamela dress up as Santa and an Elf, greeting visitors and talking about the work of the charity they are supporting.
After the couple handed over their cheque, Forth Valley Sensory Centre Chief Executive, Jacquie Winning, said: “The work that goes into this display is amazing and I would like to pass on the thanks of everyone connected with the centre to Gordon, Pamela and everyone who visited or donated to their Christmas Sparkle event.
“As a smaller charity an amount like this is significant and will directly benefit centre users especially those in a younger age group, in keeping with the Christmas theme.”
Visitors to the Miller’s home came from across Falkirk and even Fife. However, the furthest visitor came from Pakistan.
Gordon Miller said: “We’ve been doing this for many years and right now, small charities especially really need our help. After the last few years it was brilliant to be able to bring a bit of Christmas magic to our corner of Falkirk. We even had one family bring their mum round. She was visiting from Pakistan and the family wanted to show her what people in Scotland do to celebrate Christmas. It was lovely to have them make the effort to see our display.
“Pamela and I spoke to lots of people about the centre and the support on offer as well as the facilities like the Sensory Room, Garden and Café so hopefully there will be even more supporters over the coming year.”
To support the centre or find out more about its work look here or follow them on social media @FVSensoryCentre.