Kindness in Falkirk: Cammy Shanks Charity Burns Club host event for Maggie's Forth Valley

The Cammy Shanks Charity Burns Club will host the event in Falkirk Town Hall on Saturday, February 26 at 6pm for a 6.45pm start.

In 2020, weeks before the first lockdown, the club raised over £2000 for Maggie’s Forth Valley, the centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert which provides support for cancer sufferers and their families.

As with so many fundraisers it didn’t take place in 2021 due to restrictions but the organisers are determined this year’s event will be another success bringing in much needed cash for the charity.

Cameron Shanks and wife Claire have received support from Maggie's Forth Valley and now want to raise more at this month's charity Burns Supper

The club was set up by Sean Pearson with the aim of raising money for Maggie’s and he asked Cameron ‘Cammy’ Shanks if he would put his name to it.

Cammy, who was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer in 2019, has defied doctors’ diagnosis that he had months left to live.

Together with his wife Claire, their family and friends, the former police dog handler has already raised over £61,000 for Maggie’s as a thank you for all the support he has received from the centre.

He said: “I'm delighted to have this club named after me and I’m looking forward to another fantastic event. It will be hosted by Bobby Tait, former Grade One referee, and will have some of the best Burns speakers in the country.

"Get your tickets now for this great event. We’ve also got some great prizes donated for our auction and raffle.”

On the night the Address to the Haggis will be given by Kenny Wilson, who will also recite Holy Willie’s Prayer. The Immortal Memory will be given by Gordon Mather and the Toast to the Lassies by Iain Glennie with Jennifer Newlands Buchan replying.

Tam O’Shanter will be from Craig Cochrane and Dougie Smith will perform Auld Lang Syne and The Star O’ Rabbie Burns in what promises to be a great evening.

Tickets, costing £40, are available now by calling Cammy on 07535 276326 or Sean Pearson on 07497 302176.

