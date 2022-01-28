MSP Michael Matheson to walk over hot coals to raise cash for Maggie's Forth Valley
Preparing to walk on hot coals for a vital Forth Valley charity is Michael Matheson MSP.
The Falkirk West representative at Holyrood, who is also Scotland’s Transport Minister, has accepted the challenge to participate in the Maggie’s Forth Valley Firewalk.
It takes place at the Larbert centre on Monday, March 21 at 7pm.
As they celebrate the fifth anniversary of the centre opening, Maggie’s is asking people to brave the coals and help raise funds.
The MSP will join others in walking barefoot over hot coals that reach a temperature of around 1200 degrees.
Mr Matheson said: “I’m not entirely sure what I’ve let myself in for but honestly I’m up for the challenge especially in support of such a great cause.
"It is also great to mark that Maggie’s has been open here in Larbert for five years. I am looking forward to braving the coals, and you could say that I am stamping out coal.”
Cristina Pouso, fundraising manager for Maggie’s Forth Valley said: “We are so grateful to Michael Matheson for taking on this challenge to support Maggie’s Forth Valley.
"It will be a spectacular event. I will also be braving the coals and taking part and hope lots of people join us. People with cancer need Maggie’s more than ever right now.”
Everyone who takes part will complete a safety seminar and motivational chat before completing the challenge.
Registration is £25 and Maggie’s are hoping that each person raises £100.00
To book your place, contact the fundraising team on 01324 868078 or email [email protected]