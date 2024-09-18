Kincardine to Kinnaird: Renowned chippy branches out across the water to open new shop in Larbert
The Kincardine High Street branch has been serving up fish, chips and pizzas for 40 years and came back stronger than ever after the premises for forced to close for two years following a blaze in 2017.
Riccardo Chicarella and the Illario’s team will be hoping the new shop, which is located in McIntyre Avenue, Kinnaird Village – formerly home to Cello’s takeaway –will be the start of another long association with another local area.
Riccardo said: “This is it, we’re branching out into Falkirk and still retaining our shop in Kincardine. It’s all go.”
Having received the keys to the property, Riccardo is hopeful the new Ilario’s shop will be open before the end of October.
‘Coming Soon’ signs have been put in place at the premises as excitement starts to build.
