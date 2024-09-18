Kincardine to Kinnaird: Renowned chippy branches out across the water to open new shop in Larbert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The family who made Kincardine institution Ilario’s a success for four decades will soon be opening a brand new chip shop to offer tasty treats to people in the Larbert area.

The Kincardine High Street branch has been serving up fish, chips and pizzas for 40 years and came back stronger than ever after the premises for forced to close for two years following a blaze in 2017.

Riccardo Chicarella and the Illario’s team will be hoping the new shop, which is located in McIntyre Avenue, Kinnaird Village – formerly home to Cello’s takeaway –will be the start of another long association with another local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riccardo said: “This is it, we’re branching out into Falkirk and still retaining our shop in Kincardine. It’s all go.”

The new branch of Ilario's will be opening soon in Kinnaird Village, Larbert (Picture: Submitted)

Having received the keys to the property, Riccardo is hopeful the new Ilario’s shop will be open before the end of October.

‘Coming Soon’ signs have been put in place at the premises as excitement starts to build.