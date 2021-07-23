The water safety initiative aims to cut the loss of life.

Llast year 99 people accidentally drowned in Scotland – and the country continues to bear a disproportionate portion of the drowning burden in the UK.

Members of Water Safety Scotland have welcomed the prevention day which will be held annually on July 25, following the passing of a resolution by the United Nations General Assembly in April.

Picture Michael Gillen

It has the backing of the Scottish Government

Ash Denham MSP, Minister for Community Safety, said: “World Drowning Prevention Day is an important opportunity to raise awareness about water safety issues.

“The risk of drowning is often overlooked and it is important that people are aware of the dangers so they can enjoy Scotland’s beautiful inland and coastal waters safely and responsibly."

Data from the Water Incident Database (WAID) shows that in Scotland, on average there are 97 water-related fatalities each year.

The most recent statistics from 2020 revealed that there were 99 water-related fatalities with 39 due to accidental drowning.

Michael Avril, who chairs Water Safety Scotland, said: “Scotland carries a disproportionate burden; the accidental drowning rate is almost double the UK’s average when the relative population is taken into account.

“We want people to enjoy Scotland’s waterways in as safe away as possible and recommend that people follow Scotland’s Water Safety Code in order to help themselves and others stay safe around water.

