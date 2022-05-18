Jobs fairs success in Falkirk

This month alone jobs fairs and provider events have taken place at job centres in Callendar Square, Heron House and Grangemouth Jobcentres, with over 160 customers attending and many walking away from the events with job offers or additional support in place.

DWP Forth Valley employer and partnership manager Lynn Kennedy said: “At the moment we are working with local companies such as Glendale Services, Greggs, Howies Outdoor Play, James Gray and Bakkavor to support them with their recruitment.

“With summer fast approaching and a record level of vacancies, employers are turning to their local job centre for expert help matching job seekers with their seasonal and permanent vacancies.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent jobs fairs have been a successful method of getting people back in to work

“Hosting jobs fairs in our offices, has enabled a growing number of businesses to offer job seekers ‘jobs on the spot’- which has rapidly filled vacancies especially in key sectors in care and hospitality.

“Our job centres will have at least one employer in each day to interview candidates for positions they have. Employers will be from all sectors and customers should

speak to their work coach to see what employers will be visiting the sites."

The next jobs fair will take place at the Falkirk campus of Forth Valley College on June 14 and will host over 15 employers from various sectors, including social and adult care.

A DWP spokesperson said: “Each employer has a wide variety of vacancies across the Forth Valley and Edinburgh area so customers should contact their work coach as soon as possible for more information and to be referred to the fair.

“Rapidly filling vacancies plays an important part in the DWP Way to Work campaign, which focuses on working in partnership with local employers to fill the record high number of vacancies with job-ready people allowing them to forge a fulfilling career.

“Targeted predominantly at those claiming Universal Credit, the campaign supports getting people back into work faster than ever before, and jobs fairs play a key role in delivery.