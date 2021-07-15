Job seekers can meet potential employers at Falkirk event

A DWP spokesperson said: “We are delighted to confirm within the last four weeks, 59 young customers aged between 16 and 24 from Falkirk and Grangemouth have secured and started Kickstart job placements.

“The £2 billion Kickstart Scheme provides high quality, six month placements and funding is available for each six-month job placement to cover 100 per cent of the

National Minimum Wage for 25 hours a week, with employers able to top this wage up.

The jobs fair will take place at Falkirk Job Centre, in Wellside Place, later this month

"The scheme is focused on supporting young people who are on Universal Credit and at risk of long term unemployment.”

Kickstart specific Virtual Jobsfairs are held on Twitter – @jcpincentrescot – every Friday from 2pm to 2.30pm, advising young people of the Kickstart vacancies available.

However, an actual jobs fair – with a Kickstart theme – will take place at Falkirk Job Centre, in Wellside Place, on Saturday, July 24 between 10am and 4pm.

A DWP spokesperson said: “Employers attending the event include Forsyths of Denny, Braes Golf Centre and Express Taxis. The jobs fair aims to highlight the many exciting roles available with Kickstart employers and to link our young people into these opportunities on the day.

“If you are aged 16-24 and currently claiming Universal Credit, please ask your work coach to book your space. Due to social distancing requirements attendance will be by appointment only.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.