Jim Hillhouse pays tribute to his 'wonderful wife' Joy as Stenhousemuir couple celebrate 60th anniversary

When Jim Hillhouse first set eyes on a young Joy Smith he knew immediately she was the one for him – and six decades later they are celebrating a special anniversary.

The diamond celebrations take place today (Thursday) where they will be joined by their loving family to mark the couple’s 60 years of marriage.

Looking back to that first meeting in a dance at the Dobbie Hall, Jim recalled: “I fancied her straight away.”

The feeling must have been mutual because they were soon a couple and planning a wedding.

Celebrating 60 years of marriage on October16 are Jim and Joy Hillhouse. Pic: Michael Gillen

Their big day took place on October 16, 1965 in the then Falkirk West Church in West Bridge Street with Dr Grant officiating, and was followed by a reception for family and friends in Polmont British Legion.

Jim who had grown up in Falkirk’s Glasgow Buildings, worked for Aitken’s Brewery in the town delivery the beer kegs to pubs across the district, while Joy who was from Larbert’s Broomage, worked for many years in McCowan’s toffee factory in Stenhousemuir.

Their first home was in Victoria Road, Larbert, where their three children – Jim, Lynn and Gail were born – before moving almost 50 years ago to their present home in Braeview.

Jim will be known to many as an accomplished singer, performing not only in local pubs and clubs, but also up and down the country, including at Butlins holiday camps.

Joy and Jim Hillhouse pictured in 1965 when they attended a family wedding. Pic: Contributed

He even once appeared on the legendary TV talent show Opportunity Knocks with Hughie Green.

Jim said: “I was away a lot which put a lot on Joy as she was left to look after the family and run the house. But I’ve always been grateful for all she did to let me sing.

"I did once spend some time appearing in Wick and Thurso and the organisers put her up in a hotel.

"I’ve been very lucky to have such a wonderful wife. Joy has always loved her family so much – her children, grandchildren and now great-grandchildren.

"She’s never smoked or drank and I couldn’t have picked a better woman. I’m a very lucky man.”

Their family say that the couple have built a life filled with love, laughter, and dedication, adding: “Over the years, they have been a shining example of enduring commitment, supporting each other through life’s ups and downs with grace and kindness.”

Although they have sadly lost daughter Gail, the rest of the family, including grandchildren Kyle, Karis, Jordan, Chelsea, Caitlin and Max, and great-grandchildren Leyton, Kendall, Aston and Jorja, will be joining them for a celebration to mark their 60 years of marriage.