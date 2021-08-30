Intruder alert at Falkirk area high school

The incident happened at Grangemouth High School, in Tinto Drive, at lunch time today.

In a message to concerned parents, Ashley Wood, acting head teacher, said: “While on duty at lunch time today an individual was stopped from entering the school grounds at the rear of the building.

“However, the individual was verbally abusive to some pupils before leaving and I have asked our School Based Police Officer (SBPO) to conduct enquires with a view to pressing charges against this individual.

An intruder was turned away from Grangemouth High School at lunch time

"Our SBPO will also maintain a presence at the back gate for the remainder of this week.”

If anyone has any information about this incident they can contact the police on 111 or contact the school and information will be passed on to police.

The school faced a simliar incident back on May 4 when an intruder found his way into a school as pupils were enjoying their lunch break just after 1pm. He entered the building and was confronted by a member of the school’s senior management team and the school-based police officer.

According to a school spokesperson the intruder was “removed swiftly and safely” and no pupils or members of staff were hurt.

The school stated: “We fully appreciate the concern such an incident can raise within our school community. We would reassure all pupils, parents and staff our systems and procedures worked correctly today and maintained the safety of everyone in the building.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.